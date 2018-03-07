Weinstein Co. deal collapses in yet another twist, pushing studio closer to bankruptcy

Contreras-Sweet's offer for the company, which represented a fortuitous chance for survival for the studio, first came to light in November. Banking sources and Hollywood executives were immediately skeptical that the offer would be taken seriously, noting Contreras-Sweet's lack of experience in the entertainment industry. Burkle ​​also had past ties to the Weinsteins. In 2010, the investor teamed with Harvey and Bob Weinstein in a failed attempt to buy Miramax, the brothers' previous company, from Disney. Burkle also invested in movies with the Weinsteins.