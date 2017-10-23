New York attorney general launches investigation of Weinstein Co.

New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman has launched a civil rights investigation into Weinstein Co. following dozens of sexual harassment allegations against the studio’s co-founder, Harvey Weinstein.

The state’s top prosecutor issued a subpoena Monday as part of an investigation into whether officials at the New York-based film and television company violated state civil rights and New York City human rights laws.

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear,” Scheiderman said in a statement. “If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know.”

The attorney general’s subpoena is seeking all documents related to complaints of sexual harassment and other types of discrimination against employees, said a person familiar with the probe not authorized to comment. The probe is also looking for all records of how such complaints were handled by the company, and all documents concerning settlements.

In addition, the subpoena is seeking the company’s records related to hiring and casting criteria.

The attorney general’s move comes about two weeks after Weinstein Co. fired its namesake co-chairman following the publication of sexual harassment allegations by the New York Times.

Since then, police in Los Angeles, New York and London have opened criminal investigations into Weinstein.

New York police already have two active sex-crime investigations, and London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating allegations made by three women against Harvey Weinstein. The LAPD also is investigating claims from an Italian model-actress that the movie mogul assaulted her in a hotel in 2013.

Since a New York Times article first revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein earlier this month, more than 40 women — actresses, studio workers and models — have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, including harassment and rape.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and Evans have all publicly stated that they were raped or forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. An unnamed woman also told the New Yorker that he raped her. Eight women have received civil settlements over the years from Weinstein related to his conduct, the New York Times reported.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex, according to his representative.

