CNN chief Jeff Zucker to undergo heart surgery

CNN President Jeff Zucker will be out of action for at least six weeks as he is undergoing elective heart surgery to correct a long-standing condition.
Zucker, 53, told staff of the impending medical leave on Thursday, according to a representative at the network.
“He assured everyone he is going to be just fine,” CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter wrote on Twitter following the network’s morning meeting.
Michael Bass, executive vice president of programming for CNN, will oversee the editorial operation in Zucker’s absence.
Zucker chose to have the procedure now because August is typically a slower news month.
CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia (the former Time Warner), has topped $1 billion in profits over the last two years, thanks in large point to surging viewing levels during the political rise of President Trump.
CNN has become a favorite target of Trump, who often chastises the network for its aggressive coverage of his White House.