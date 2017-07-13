Snap shares gain some ground after analyst reminds investors Snapchat isn't Twitter

Two days after Snap Inc.’s stock fell below its $17 initial public offering price, shares gained back some ground Thursday morning as an influential analyst encouraged investors to buy into the Venice company.

Shares traded as high as $15.97 Thursday morning, up around 4% from their $15.24 closing price on Wednesday. That could be because Scott Devitt at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. said in a note to investors Thursday that worries about Snap’s future growth are likely overblown.

In the note, Devitt upgraded the stock from “hold” to “buy” and said the shares posed a “compelling risk / reward opportunity.”

Devitt acknowledged investors are uneasy about Snap Inc.’s ability to grow its Snapchat app because of competition from Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram and comparisons with Twitter, which has struggled to grow its user base and meet Wall Street expectations after going public in 2013.

But focusing too much on Twitter’s foibles is a fundamental misunderstanding of Snapchat’s value to its customers, Devitt said.

“Investors have always gotten disproportionate value from Twitter's service relative to the rest of society, leading to a natural bias toward buying into Twitter’s investment story even when the data looked increasingly bleak,” said Devitt in the note. “Many of these individuals don’t use or understand Snap (yet), leading to a negative bias despite healthy underlying growth trends and compelling upside if Snap executes on monetization.”

Devitt is also bullish about Snap’s ability to drive revenue through adverting despite concerns over stagnant user growth. He kept the company’s price target — the amount a stock is projected to be worth after a 12-month period — steady at $22.

Snap said its signature app had 166 million daily active users in a May earnings report, well below the 250 million viewers who use Instagram Stories — a feature that emulates one of Snapchat’s defining features.

Snap Inc. opened at $17 on the New York Stock Exchange in March and shares surged above $20 in the first days of trading. The stock has been on a downward trajectory ever since.

Next month, those who owned shares in Snap before it went public will be able to sell their holdings, making available an estimated 950 million additional shares, according to the note. Despite widespread fears that a sell-off will drive prices even lower, Devitt remains optimistic, arguing that insiders will likely opt to hold onto their stock rather than sell below the IPO price.

“We think investors’ anticipation of the event could be more impactful to the stock than actual selling from the lock-up expiration,” said Devitt.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. CAPTION The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says.

ethan.varian@latimes.com

@ethanvarian