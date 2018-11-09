Two news anchors at China's state-run news agency aren't human

New China News Agency on Wednesday unveiled what it's calling the world's first news anchors powered by artificial intelligence, at the World Internet Conference in China's Zhejiang province. From the outside, they're almost indistinguishable from their human counterparts, crisp-suited and tidy-haired. While the agency says the anchors have the "voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person," the robotic anchors relay whatever text is fed to them in stilted speech that sounds less human than Siri or Alexa.