California fines Anthem $5 million for failing to address consumer grievances

California’s managed-care regulator has fined insurance giant Anthem Blue Cross $5 million for repeatedly failing to resolve consumer grievances in a timely manner.

The state Department of Managed Health Care criticized Anthem, the nation’s second-largest health insurer, for systemic violations and a long history of flouting the law in regard to consumer complaints.

“Anthem Blue Cross’ failures to comply with the law surrounding grievance and appeals rights are longstanding, ongoing and unacceptable,” said Shelley Rouillard, director of the Department of Managed Health Care. “The plan must correct the deficiencies in their grievance and appeals system and comply with the law.”

Before this latest action, California had already fined Anthem more than $6 million collectively for grievance-system violations since 2002.

The state said it identified 245 grievance-system violations during this latest investigation of consumer complaints at Anthem from 2013 to 2016.

Rouillard cited one case in particular as egregious. She said Anthem had issued prior approval to an extensive surgical procedure for an enrollee. Then the insurer denied the claim when it was submitted by the medical provider.

The patient, as well the patient’s spouse, the couple’s insurance broker and the medical provider, made 22 calls in total to Anthem to contest the decision. Even after those calls, Anthem failed to acknowledge or resolve the enrollee’s complaint, according to the state’s investigation. It was not until the patient sought help from the managed-care agency, more than six months after the treatment, that Anthem paid the claim.

Overall, state officials said that calls to Anthem’s customer service department often led to repeated transfers of calls and that the company failed to follow up with enrollees.

After previous fines, Anthem has pledged to provide more training to employees and to better track grievances and appeals in order to reduce delays.

The company couldn’t be immediately reached for comment about the latest fine announced Wednesday. Anthem Inc., based in Indianapolis, sells Blue Cross policies in California and 13 other states.

Consumer advocates welcomed the significant fine and said this is just the latest example of Anthem’s failure to uphold basic consumer protections.

The managed-care department said a health plan’s grievance program is crucial, so that consumers know they have the right to pursue an independent medical review or file a complaint with regulators if they are dissatisfied with the insurer’s decision. The grievance system can also help insurers identify systemic problems and improve customer service, state officials said.

The state’s independent medical review program allows consumers to have their case heard by doctors who are not tied to their health plan. The cases often arise when an insurer denies a patient’s request for treatment or a prescription drug.

Insurance company denials are overturned in more than half of medical review cases and patients went on to get the requested treatment, according to state officials.

Meantime, Anthem is retreating from part of California’s health insurance market in 2018. The company announced in August a partial withdrawal from the state’s individual market, saying it will sell policies in only about half of the state’s counties. That has meant canceled policies for about 150,000 customers.

The company’s rates in the individual market are rising sharply as well. Anthem’s average rate increase for individuals and families in California next year is 37.3%, the second-highest among the 11 insurers selling on the Covered California exchange.

Terhune is a senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent publication of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

