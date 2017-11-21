Investors unfazed by suit to block AT&T-Time Warner deal as Justice Department faces tough battle

Investors on Tuesday appeared to shrug off the Justice Department’s suit to block AT&T Inc.’s purchase of Time Warner Inc.

AT&T stock was down slightly in early trading on Wall Street. Time Warner shares were up about 1%.

AT&T has proposed to acquire Time Warner for $85 billion in one of the largest-ever U.S. media mergers. But the Department of Justice said Monday it had gone to court to block the deal, arguing it would harm consumers because it would lead to higher costs for TV service and squelch innovation.

Wall Street had been expecting the lawsuit after AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson made it clear that the Dallas telecommunications giant would not bend to the Justice Department’s demand that it divest some of the Time Warner assets, such as Turner Broadcasting, which includes CNN. The company plans to fight the suit and has hired prominent Los Angeles litigator Daniel Petrocelli to handle the case.

"If this goes to court, we see AT&T prevailing," Cowen & Co. analyst Paul Gallant said Tuesday in a research note. “DOJ always bears the burden in court. But here we believe it will face a higher-than-normal burden because it needs to explain its departure from longstanding clearance of vertical transaction."

AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner has been called a "vertical" merger because the two companies’ businesses do not directly compete with each other. The last time the Justice Department challenged a vertical merger in court was in 1979, when Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

AT&T and the Justice Department could negotiate a settlement to avoid a long and costly trial, Gallant and others said. AT&T could divest two Turner cable channels that carry sports – TNT and TBS – and still keep CNN as a way to mollify regulators, Gallant said.

“For AT&T — even with a good case, judges can be unpredictable,” Gallant said. “This may be part of DOJ's current calculation — even if DOJ privately believes it faces an uphill battle, the X factor in court cases may be what DOJ hopes will lead AT&T to offer more significant concessions."

A key part of the case could be critical public comments from President Trump about CNN, one of Time Warner’s top media assets, which raises questions about whether he is trying to use the merger review process to exact revenge.

Trump has had a running feud with CNN, often deriding its content as “fake news.” When the deal was announced in October 2016, Trump promised that, if elected, his administration would block the deal because he said would concentrate too much “power in the hands of too few.”

A high-level Justice Department official denied Monday that there was any inappropriate involvement by Trump.

Petrocelli said Tuesday that remains an open question.

“We simply don’t know,” he told CNBC. “We don’t know what was said by whom. to whom, when.”

But if any signs “that something was awry” come up in discovery for the suit, “we may have to pursue it,” Petrocelli said.

CAPTION The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. CAPTION The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. CAPTION Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage.

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera

ALSO

Millions of Dish customers lose CBS signals, face Thanksgiving without network's football

Net neutrality rules targeted for repeal by FCC chairman

Can former SBA head Maria Contreras-Sweet save Weinstein Co.?

UPDATES:

7:50 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from analyst Paul Gallant.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.