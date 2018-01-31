Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure is constitutional, appeals court rules in a blow to agency's opponents

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure is constitutional, dealing a blow to opponents of the independent watchdog agency created in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Congress acted appropriately in mandating that the bureau's single director — who serves a five-year term after being nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate — can only be removed by the president for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office, according to the 7-3 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
"Congress's decision to establish an agency led by a Director removable only for cause is a valid exercise of its Article I legislative power," Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard wrote for the majority in the 250-page ruling.
"We find no reason in constitutional precedent, history, or principle to invalidate the CFPB's independence," said Pillard, who was nominated to the court by former President Obama.
The decision reverses a 2-1 ruling in 2016 by a three-judge panel of the court that found that bureau's structure violated the Constitution's separation of powers because it limited the president's authority.
That earlier ruling said the solution was to strike down the law's "for cause" provision, meaning that the president could remove the consumer bureau's director for any reason, as with other executive branch appointees.
The CFPB appealed the 2016 ruling, backed by the Obama administration's Justice Department.
After President Trump's election, the Justice Department reversed its position and told the full court that the president should be able to fire the bureau's director at will.
A bureau spokesperson said officials were analyzing the ruling. A Justice Department official said, "We are disappointed in the decision and reviewing our options."
Former CFPB director Richard Cordray, an Obama appointee who stepped down in November, said Wednesday's ruling that the bureau's structure constitutional was historic may be "soon on its way to the Supreme Court."
The court's decision "is all about maintaining independent law enforcement free from politics," tweeted Cordray, a Democrat now running for governor of Ohio.
"We fought this case against the naysayers and the critics, the financial industry and the Congress, as well as the Administration, which changed sides to oppose the independence of this new people's agency," he said in his Tweet. "We were right to do so."
Most Republicans criticized the bureau run under Cordray as wielding too much authority over credit cards and other consumer financial products and for not having full congressional oversight.
The bureau is funded directly by the Federal Reserve instead of having to get an annual appropriation from Congress, which limits the ability of lawmakers to influence policy by threatening to withhold money or limit its use.
In practical terms, though, Republican worries have eased since President Trump appointed Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, to be the bureau's acting director after Cordray left. That appointment, however, is the subject of a separate legal dispute before the same court.
An outspoken opponent of the bureau, Mulvaney has taken a much more business-friendly approach to consumer protection than Cordray.
This month, Mulvaney requested zero funding from the Fed for the second quarter of the fiscal year. He said the bureau had enough money on hand to cover its anticipated $145 million in expenses and that he planned to slash a reserve fund.
Mulvaney has launched a review of the bureau's entire operation as a first step in an overhaul. He has said he would consider revising or repealing regulations that were designed to protect consumers against harmful payday lenders.
And he has scaled back the bureau's enforcement efforts, including dismissing a suit filed in April under Cordray against four online payday lenders affiliated with a Northern California Native American tribe.
The case the appellate court ruled on Wednesday was brought by PHH Corp., a New Jersey mortgage services company, which had challenged the bureau's authority after being fined $109 million in 2015 for alleged mortgage kickbacks.
The 2016 ruling tossed out the fine and the appellate court upheld that on Wednesday. Shares of PHH were up nearly 3% in the wake of the ruling.
The ruling comes as the Trump administration continues to battle over who should lead the CFPB until a permanent director is chosen.
In a last-minute move before his resignation, Cordray appointed Leandra English, his chief of staff, to deputy director. Cordray said she would be the acting director under a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that created the bureau.
Trump then appointed Mulvaney to be the agency's acting chief under the Federal Vacancies Act of 1998.
English filed suit to be installed as the rightful acting director, but her requests for a temporary restraining order and then a preliminary injunction were rejected by Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
English is appealing the denial of the restraining order by Kelly, a Trump appointee.
Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera
