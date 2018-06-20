China's Xi can make life tough for U.S. companies, from Apple to Walmart

The U.S. has a huge surplus in aerospace trade with China, largely because of Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter. That gap could narrow if Beijing expands its levies on Boeing’s 737 jetliner, the largest source of profit for the plane maker. China so far has said it would target only smaller versions of the jet and the country’s options are limited since competing planes from Europe’s Airbus SE are largely sold out for the next several years.