Covered California premiums will rise 12.5%, and Anthem Blue Cross cuts coverage

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.

About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. State officials said Tuesday that Anthem will continue providing coverage only in Santa Clara County and parts of Northern California and the Central Valley.

The 12.5% average increase is slightly lower than last year, when premiums rose by more than 13%. Officials said that people who switch to the lowest-priced plans could see a rise of only about 3%.

The announcement comes at a time of extreme uncertainty about the future of the U.S. healthcare system. A Republican plan to unwind key pieces of the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — failed in the U.S. Senate last week, but President Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to keep working on it. Trump has threatened to end payments that insurance companies receive to keep down out-of-pocket costs for lower-income consumers.

Covered California, the state's insurance exchange, warned earlier this year that failing to guarantee those checks, known as cost-sharing reduction payments, would lead to significant cost jumps for 2018 health plans. Insurance plans for next year will be available for purchase in California between Nov. 1 and Jan 31.

