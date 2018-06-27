Disney-Fox deal wins antitrust approval; Comcast considers bidding higher

Walt Disney Co. won U.S. antitrust approval Wednesday for its $71-billion purchase of 21st Century Fox Inc.’s entertainment assets, giving the Burbank entertainment giant a leg up in its bidding war with Comcast Corp.
The Justice Department announced that it had entered into an agreement with Disney and Fox that, if the deal goes through, requires Disney to sell the Fox Sports Regional Networks. Disney will have at least 90 days from the date of closing the transaction to complete this sale, with the possibility of a 90-day extension.
The approval is a victory for Disney in its battle with Comcast for one of the media industry’s biggest prizes. Last week Fox accepted a sweetened bid from Disney, which upped its offer following Comcast’s competing $65-billion bid. The $38-a-share price is about $10 a share higher than what Disney offered in December — and $3 above Comcast’s bid.
Comcast is now mulling its next steps, including possibly teaming up with private equity investors in its pursuit of Fox assets, a person familiar with the situation said. The Wall Street Journal reported that if the bidding reaches a high enough level — say, $90 billion — Comcast may go to private equity firms or other backers for help. In one scenario cited by the newspaper, a strategic investor could take on Fox’s U.S. assets — including the 20th Century Fox studio and regional sports networks — and leave Comcast with overseas assets.
The Disney-Comcast contest will determine who controls much of Rupert Murdoch’s empire, including Fox’s movie and TV studios, television networks such as FX, and multichannel providers such as Star India and Sky Plc. At stake is a trove of media properties including “The Simpsons” and “X-Men.”
Disney and Comcast are looking to use the Fox assets to bolster their content, expand overseas and fend off the threat from Netflix Inc. and other streaming upstarts. That threat prompted AT&T Inc. to buy Time Warner Inc., a deal the government challenged and lost at trial.
Disney and Comcast have traded jabs over which bid would face an easier path to regulatory approval, an important consideration for Fox stockholders, who must weigh which deal to accept. A July 10 Fox shareholder vote on the Disney deal was postponed to a “future date” to allow more time to evaluate Disney’s new offer.
When Comcast made its bid for Fox, Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said in a letter to Murdoch and his sons that he is “highly confident” that Comcast will “obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner and that our transaction is as or more likely to receive regulatory approval than the Disney transaction.”
