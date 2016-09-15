BUSINESS
BUSINESS

How does Cup Noodles' new recipe stack up against other snack foods?

One of the key changes to Nissin Foods USA’s overhaul of its Cup Noodles recipe is a reduction in sodium. So how does the new recipe compare with other popular ramen brands and snack foods?

Here’s a look at sodium by the numbers (per serving, which can vary dramatically depending on the food):

Nissin Cup Noodles chicken flavor, new recipe:

1,070 mg.

45% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is a single package  

 

Nissin Cup Noodles chicken flavor, original recipe:

1,430 mg.

60% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is a single package 

 

Nissin Top Ramen chicken flavor:

910 mg.

38% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is half of package. 

 

Maruchan Instant Lunch chicken flavor, low-sodium version:

660 mg.

28% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is a single package  

 

Sapporo Ichiban Oriental Noodle Soup chicken flavor:

1,200 mg.

50% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is a single package  

 

Dream Kitchen curry flavor instant noodles:

1,420 mg.

59% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is a single package  

 

Pringles sour cream & onion chips:

180 mg.

8% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is 15 chips 

 

Kraft macaroni & cheese:

570 mg.

24% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is 1/3 of package 

 

McDonald’s Big Mac:

960 mg.

40% of recommended daily intake

Serving size is entire burger

Follow Shan on Twitter @ByShanLi

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
63°