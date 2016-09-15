How does Cup Noodles' new recipe stack up against other snack foods?

One of the key changes to Nissin Foods USA’s overhaul of its Cup Noodles recipe is a reduction in sodium. So how does the new recipe compare with other popular ramen brands and snack foods?
Here’s a look at sodium by the numbers (per serving, which can vary dramatically depending on the food):
Nissin Cup Noodles chicken flavor, new recipe:
1,070 mg.
45% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is a single package
Nissin Cup Noodles chicken flavor, original recipe:
1,430 mg.
60% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is a single package
Nissin Top Ramen chicken flavor:
910 mg.
38% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is half of package.
Maruchan Instant Lunch chicken flavor, low-sodium version:
660 mg.
28% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is a single package
Sapporo Ichiban Oriental Noodle Soup chicken flavor:
1,200 mg.
50% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is a single package
Dream Kitchen curry flavor instant noodles:
1,420 mg.
59% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is a single package
Pringles sour cream & onion chips:
180 mg.
8% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is 15 chips
Kraft macaroni & cheese:
570 mg.
24% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is 1/3 of package
McDonald’s Big Mac:
960 mg.
40% of recommended daily intake
Serving size is entire burger
