Disney puts luxury hotel plan on hold in feud with Anaheim over $267 million in subsidies

Walt Disney Co. has put a hold on plans to build a luxury hotel in the Disneyland Resort’s shopping district, citing a feud with Anaheim officials over tax subsidies that the Burbank media giant was expecting to get from operating the hotel.
The dispute centers on a $267-million tax break that the Anaheim City Council approved in 2016 for a 700-room hotel — the fourth hotel at the Disneyland Resort and the first high-end property built in 20 years.
“You have given us no other choice than to put construction of the hotel on indefinite hold as the resort reevaluates the economic viability of future hotel development in Anaheim,” according to a letter dated Wednesday from David Ontko, chief counsel for Disneyland Resorts, to Anaheim City Atty. Robert Fabela.
Asked to respond to the dispute, Disneyland Resort representatives said the resort’s position is made clear in Ontko’s letter.
“Disneyland’s decision to halt development of their fourth hotel is a devastating blow to Anaheim and a direct result of the city’s increasingly hostile actions towards our local economy,” Todd Ament, president of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
But Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait, who has opposed the subsidy for the hotel project, said Disneyland Resort has the option to build the project without a subsidy from the city.
“It’s a matter of law, and legally the city cannot pay the subsidy because it’s a fundamentally different project,” he said. “If Disney wants to build a luxury hotel they should build it with their own money.”
The hotel was originally proposed for the site of a parking lot on the north end of Disney’s property, at 1401 Disneyland Way. But since the hotel project was announced and the 20-year tax break was approved, Disneyland Resort has changed the hotel location to a larger site within Downtown Disney, a shopping district adjacent to the resort’s Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks. The new address, about 1,000 feet south, would be 1601 Disneyland Way.
The ordinance approved by the Anaheim City Council in July 2016 gave the proposed hotel a 70% break on the city’s transient occupancy tax but specified that the subsidy go to a luxury hotel built at 1401 Disneyland Way, near the north end of the resort — not for a luxury hotel in the shopping district.
Fabela, the city attorney, outlined the city’s position in a letter dated Aug. 6 to Ontko, saying the public hearing and the language in the city legislation involving the tax break specifically described the location of the hotel. A hotel in the new location would not qualify for the subsidy, he said.
“Because this proposed site is inconsistent with the site intended in the agreement, it is the city’s position that Disney would not be entitled to the tax rebate were it to move forward under its current hotel construction plan,” Fabela’s letter said.
The dispute threatens to delay the scheduled opening of the hotel in 2021.
Disney has yet to break ground on the hotel but has closed several businesses in the shopping district — including the AMC Theatre, Rainforest Cafe, Earl of Sandwich and ESPN Zone — to make way for the hotel.
An Aug. 20 meeting of the city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to consider the final site plan for the proposed hotel. Disneyland Resort does not need further approval from the council to begin construction.
Ontko’s letter said the city’s position that the hotel no longer qualifies for the tax break “has put at risk more than 1,500 construction jobs and 1,000 new permanent jobs, as well as more than $25 million in incremental revenue to the city’s general fund in the hotel’s first five years of operation.”
To resolve the feud, the Anaheim City Council could vote to amend its 2016 tax subsidy ordinance or adopt a new tax break to apply to the hotel at the new location.
But it is unclear whether the council would be willing to take such actions because the makeup of the council changed several months after the subsidy vote, with the election of several new members who have been critical of the tax break.
Councilwoman Kris Murray, who supports the subsidy plan, said the council could — if the majority was in agreement — easily end the dispute by amending the previous ordinance to allow the tax break to move ahead on the new hotel location.
“It’s a political question, not a legal question,” she said.
Anaheim and Disneyland Resort have in the last few months taken a lot of heat over the subsidy vote. A coalition of unions representing resort workers collected enough signatures to place on the November ballot a measure to pay a living wage to the workers at all major hospitality companies — including the resort — that accept a subsidy from the city.
Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce have complained that the measure to raise wages could scare away new development and siphon away business taxes needed to pay for city services such as police and fire protection.