Disney puts luxury hotel plan on hold in feud with Anaheim over $267 million in subsidies

The hotel was originally proposed for the site of a parking lot on the north end of Disney’s property, at 1401 Disneyland Way. But since the hotel project was announced and the 20-year tax break was approved, Disneyland Resort has changed the hotel location to a larger site within Downtown Disney, a shopping district adjacent to the resort’s Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks. The new address, about 1,000 feet south, would be 1601 Disneyland Way.