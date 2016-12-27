Orange County attorney defrauded Chinese investors, SEC alleges

Instead of using Chinese investors’ cash to open coffee shops, assisted living facilities and other businesses, an Orange County attorney spent millions on a yacht and other personal expenses, according to a civil fraud suit filed Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC alleges that Newport Beach lawyer Emilio Francisco misspent at least $9.5 million from 131 investors who wanted to participate in the federal EB-5 visa program, which promises permanent U.S. residency in exchange for investments that create jobs in the U.S.

The program has faced harsh criticism over the past few years, as developers have stretched rules aimed at ensuring EB-5 money flows to rural communities or areas with high unemployment. A disproportionate amount of investors’ cash has gone to build pricey condos and hotels in Los Angeles and other cities.

Increasingly, the program has also been seen as a potential haven for fraud. Over the last few years, a number of investment managers have been charged with duping foreign investors and misspending cash that was supposed to go to job-creating projects.

Francisco, through his Costa Mesa firm PDC Capital Group, raised more than $72 million from EB-5 investors, most of them Chinese citizens, between 2013 and September of this year, according to the SEC suit. The agency alleges that Francisco promised the money would be used to open additional locations of Caffe Primo, a Southern California coffee shop chain he co-owns, and to build assisted-living facilities in California, Florida and Arizona.

None of the assisted living facilities have been built, though some of the Caffe Primo locations associated with EB-5 investors’ cash have opened, according to the suit, filed in federal district court in Los Angeles.

The agency said Francisco improperly diverted investors money to PDC instead of to the coffee shops and assisted-living facilities, and used the money to pay for PDC’s operations and his own expenses.

Francisco did not immediately respond to messages left at PDC’s office. His attorney did not return calls for comment.

The SEC wants to ban Francisco and his companies from soliciting EB-5 investments and also wants them to to pay investors back. The agency has also asked the court to freeze Francisco’s assets.

