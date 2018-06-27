Edison wants to spend $760 million on EV charging in California

California Gov. Jerry Brown has made the adoption of electric cars a key part of his effort to fight climate change. This year, he outlined a $2.5-billion plan to expand a network of EV charging and hydrogen fueling stations as part of the state’s goal of getting 5 million zero-emissions cars on the road by 2030. Utilities such as Edison have hailed the rapid adoption of electric cars as a potential boon that promises to boost electricity demand.