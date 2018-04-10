Today is Equal Pay Day. The wage gap between men and women remains 'stuck'

JP Morgan Chase in February became the latest bank to disclose a pay gap of 1%, after adjusting for factors such as job role, seniority and geography. That disclosure came as legislation in Britain required large employers, including multinational banks such as JP Morgan, to report their raw pay gaps by an April 4 deadline, not adjusting for job role and other factors, which showed far larger disparities resulting from many more men holding senior positions. In the United States, an Obama-era policy that would have required large companies to report to the government what they pay employees by race and gender was halted by the Trump administration in August.