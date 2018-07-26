Facebook's stock plummets as social media giant's growth rate falls short

Facebook Inc.’s widely held stock plummeted in early trading Thursday after the company warned that its growth is slowing amid privacy concerns and other controversies at the social media giant.
Other major technology stocks also fell.
Facebook tumbled $39.90, or 18%, to $177.60 a share shortly after the opening bell, which wasn’t surprising because the stock dropped more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday following Facebook’s second-quarter earnings report.
Still, the stock’s decline was stunning and wiped out $116 billion from Facebook’s overall stock-market value, lowering it to $516 billion. The stock was trading near record highs before the earnings report was announced.
The Nasdaq composite index, which is laden with tech shares, fell 0.94% to 7,857.37 but the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.5% to 25,535.00.
Although Facebook is still growing, its second-quarter revenue and average daily visitors fell short of analysts’ projections, which was attributed partly to disenchantment with the public scandals over privacy and content that have enveloped Facebook in recent months.
The issues prompted Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of U.S. lawmakers in April, where he was grilled about Facebook’s protection of its users’ private information.
The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company also said it expected quarterly revenue growth to slow over the rest of the year.
Facebook’s outlook prompted investors to question the valuations of other high-flying tech stocks, many of which had shown substantial gains in the prior 12 months.
Twitter Inc. dropped 3% in early trading Thursday and Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat, dropped 3.6%. Amazon.com fell 1.4% but Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, slipped only 0.2%.