Banks lead an early rise on Wall Street

Banks are leading an early rise on Wall Street after three major U.S. lenders reported solid results.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1% in early trading Friday.

All three reported results that beat forecasts, although Wells Fargo's profit declined and new account openings plunged following the bank's fake-accounts scandal.

Streaming music company Pandora jumped 8% after releasing a strong revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.3%, to 19,939. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.3%, to 2,276.

The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.4%, to 5,570.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39%.

