Stocks make some early gains

Stocks opened higher Friday, with technology companies, banks and industrial companies making some of the largest gains.
Design software company Autodesk jumped 6% after its second-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,447.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3%, to 21,850. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,271.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19%.