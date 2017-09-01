Stocks rise in early trading

U.S. stocks are advancing in early trading after the government's latest jobs report didn't trouble investors.

The Labor Department said Friday that U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in August, a bit less than analysts anticipated. But that didn't change Wall Street's view of the still-growing economy.

Automakers rose as they reported their sales for the month of August. Ford jumped 2.4%, and General Motors gained 1.7%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,475. The index rose the past five days.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.2%, to 21,998.

The Nasdaq composite, which finished at a record high a day ago, added 15 points, or 0.2%, to 6,444.