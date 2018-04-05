Technology, bank stocks lead market to early gains

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.
Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3% and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%.
Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.
Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.
The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,658.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7%, to 24,436. The Nasdaq added 48 points, or 0.7%, to 7,092.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82%.