Advertisement

Technology companies lift stock market in early trading

By
Jul 12, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Technology companies lift stock market in early trading
Robert Charmak, left, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 11. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Thursday as technology companies rallied.

Apple rose 1.3%, and IT management software company CA climbed 17.9% after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion.

Advertisement

Broadcom plunged 17.7%.

Energy and industrial companies also recovered a fraction of their losses from the day before.

Comcast added 0.4% after it raised its offer for British pay-TV company Sky to $34 billion, surpassing a bid from Fox.

The S&P 500 jumped 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,785 after a 0.7% loss Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156 points, or 0.6%, to 24,856. The Nasdaq composite added 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,757.

Advertisement
Advertisement