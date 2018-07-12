Technology companies lift stock market in early trading

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Thursday as technology companies rallied.
Apple rose 1.3%, and IT management software company CA climbed 17.9% after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion.
Broadcom plunged 17.7%.
Energy and industrial companies also recovered a fraction of their losses from the day before.
Comcast added 0.4% after it raised its offer for British pay-TV company Sky to $34 billion, surpassing a bid from Fox.
The S&P 500 jumped 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,785 after a 0.7% loss Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156 points, or 0.6%, to 24,856. The Nasdaq composite added 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,757.