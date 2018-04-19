Welcome to L.A.'s luxury hotel boom, featuring $20,000 suites and James Bond exotic cars

Before Forbes doles out the ratings, the travel guide sends out undercover inspectors who visit hotels anonymously to see whether they meet 900 standards in staff training, amenities and cleanliness. In five-star hotels, staff must be attentive, polite, well-spoken and nattily dressed. The hotel must offer 24-hour room service, with hot food around the clock. A choice of at least two newspapers must be available and at least two types of snacks served during bar and lounge service.