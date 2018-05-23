Southern California suppliers learn to adjust to slowdown in satellite orders

In 2015, L3 Electron Devices' Torrance facility was almost entirely focused on space products. It says it is the only U.S. manufacturer of a type of vacuum-tube technology that amplifies radio signals through space. When the slowdown hit, management decided to combine the Torrance facility with work done at another plant in Northern California that was producing the same type of technology for aircraft, such as General Atomics' Predator drone, according to an L3 official.