Goldman Sachs says David Solomon will succeed Lloyd Blankfein as CEO in October

Blankfein, 63, has previously admitted that he’d have to give up the top spot before he was ready to move on, and has said that Solomon would benefit from more time in the president job. When Solomon, 56, does take the reins, he will be the oldest new leader at the firm in almost 50 years. Solomon is the fourth chief operating officer under Blankfein’s reign; the previous three exited the firm having seen their path to the top curtailed.