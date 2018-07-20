Neil Lane, jeweler to Hollywood stars and 'The Bachelor'

It was in Paris where he first marveled at high-end jewelry. “I saw things in the window that were visceral, they really affected me, and the light bulb went off in my head about jewels,” he said. “I learned everything by trial and error” about diamonds and other jewelry “by studying and studying” their makeup and design, Lane said. “The [jewelry’s] setting became very important to me, it wasn’t just the diamond. I became an expert on that.”