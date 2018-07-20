Young start-up Hims sells generic Viagra and Rogaine to the Instagram crowd

But some experts wonder if finasteride should be prescribed to healthy, young men. The drug was originally developed to help mostly older men shrink enlarged prostates. When it was also found to help regrow hair, finasteride was marketed to younger men (though older ones including President Trump take it, too). Recent studies suggest that finasteride can make some men have trouble ejaculating or maintaining an erection. A 2017 study found 1.4% of men got erectile dysfunction, some of whom had it for 3½ years or more after they stopped taking finasteride. Among younger men, those who took the drug for extended periods of time had a much higher risk of ED than those who didn’t.