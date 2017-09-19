Southern California home prices jump in August amid widespread concerns about state's housing affordability

The Southern California real estate market continued to sizzle in August as home prices jumped 7.5% from a year earlier, highlighting new poll results showing widespread concern about the state’s housing affordability.

Across the six-county region, the median price increased to $500,000 from $465,000 a year earlier and down slightly from $502,000 in July, according to a report Tuesday from data firm CoreLogic.

In Los Angeles County, the median price surged 9.4% to a record $580,000. The previous record of $575,000 was set in July.

It was the best August for home sales since 2006. Total sales in Southern California were up 3.2% year over year but surged 13.3% from a sluggish July, CoreLogic said.

The August home price for the six-county region was just below the all-time high of $505,000 reached in 2007 at the height of the housing bubble. The market began collapsing soon after that 2007 high. But it’s been rebounding for the past six years, fueled by a slowly improving economy, historically low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes listed for sale.

The median price — the point where half the home and condos sold for more and half for less — in Orange County was $685,000 in August, a 5.5% increase from a year ago.

Median prices rose 12.5% in San Bernardino County to $315,000; 7.7% in Riverside County to $365,000, 7.4% in San Diego County to $535,000 and 6% in Ventura County to $567,000.

The report came as a new statewide poll showed nearly half of the state’s voters — 48% — described housing affordability in their area as “extremely serious.”

The figure was 42% for respondents from Los Angeles County and 65% for those in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters this summer by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley also found that 56% of voters considered moving to find more affordable housing, with 25% saying that they would most likely choose to leave the state.

Nearly six in 10 Los Angeles County voters — 59% — said they considered moving out of the area because of the rising housing costs, the poll found. In the Bay Area, the figure was 51%.

The poll showed 51% of registered voters support a measure on the 2018 state ballot to spend more money on affordable housing.

Last month, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders agreed to a $4-billion bond proposal to be put on next year’s ballot that would fund low-income housing developments and subsidize mortgages for California veterans.

