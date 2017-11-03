Hurricane rebuilding expected to yield strong October job growth

U.S. job growth is expected to have soared in October in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as hotels and restaurants in Florida and Texas reopened and rebuilding and repair work began.

Economists have forecast that the government's jobs report being released Friday morning will show that employers added 310,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That would be the highest monthly gain in two years. Yet the hiring surge will largely reflect a short-lived rebound from September, when hurricane-damaged and flooded businesses closed and the overall economy shed 33,000 jobs.

If the economists' projection for October proves correct, the average job gain for the prior three months would be nearly 150,000, a solid level. That is roughly in line with the average pace of hiring in the first eight months of this year, before the storms hit.

The unemployment rate is projected to remain 4.2 percent, the lowest in 16 years.

The Labor Department will release the report at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time.

