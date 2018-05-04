U.S. employers create 164,000 jobs in April; unemployment dips to 3.9%

The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.
But while job growth rebounded from a disappointing March figure that was revised up Friday to 134,000, other aspects of the closely watched monthly report were lackluster.
Overall, the data show a labor market that remains resilient in the face of a potential global trade war but is slowing as the recovery from the Great Recession this month became the second-longest in U.S. history.
The April job gains were below analyst expectations of about 195,000. Still, with upward revisions of a total of 30,000 for February and March, job growth has averaged 200,000 a month this year — well above what's needed to accommodate new entrants to the workforce
The 3.9% unemployment rate in April set a new post-recession low. But a big reason it dropped from 4.2% in March was because the labor force shrank by 236,000 people.
Wage growth, which economists have said should pick up as the labor market tightens, slowed in April in a discouraging sign for workers.
Average hourly earnings increased 4 cents to $26.84 after a 6-cent increase in March. Despite that decline, annual wage growth held steady at 2.6% for the 12 months ended April 30.
Federal Reserve policymakers have been concerned that faster-rising wages as employers face increasing competition for workers would lead to significantly higher inflation. But Friday's data should ease those concerns for now.
