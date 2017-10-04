Owner of downtown property is taking bids to create a massive mixed-use development

The owner of a two-block stretch of downtown Los Angeles is soliciting bids to develop the area into a massive $1-billion mixed-use project that would include a hotel, shops and residences.

The site just south of the 10 Freeway is now occupied by just one main building, the 12-story Reef/LA Mart, which houses showrooms featuring home furnishings and other merchandise. It also contains a space for creative businesses called Maker City LA and the Magic Box events space. Much of the remaining area is devoted to parking.

The development, to be called Broadway Square Los Angeles, would cover 9.7 acres between West Washington Boulevard and West 21st Street to the north and south, and between South Main and South Hill streets to the east and west.

The owner, a family business called PHR LA Mart, first proposed the project in 2014 under the name SoLA Village, with estimates that it could cost more than $1 billion to develop.

But the name was changed while the owner secured the various city approvals and then decided to open the project’s ownership to the market, Laurie Lustig-Bower, an executive vice president of CBRE Group Inc., which is representing the owner, said Wednesday.

PHR LA Mart, led by managing partner Ara Tavitian, is now ready to entertain bidders who want to jointly develop the area as partners or buy the entitled property and develop it themselves, she said.

“The owner is open to different types of [ownership] structures,” Lustig-Bower said.

The property could be worth $500 million or more, according to a real estate source knowledgeable of downtown property values.

Broadway Square Los Angeles has approvals for a 208-room hotel, 1,444 residential units that could be a combination of condominiums and apartments, and 152,000 square feet of retail space, she said.

It also has approval for 72,000 square feet of signage, including for continuous LED billboards, that would be visible from the 10 and 110 freeways, Lustig-Bower said.

“It’s going to change the skyline of downtown L.A.,” she said.

Bids for the project -- which is being offered without an asking price -- are due by Dec. 1. It is being marketed to potential bidders worldwide, Lustig-Bower added.

