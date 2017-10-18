LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a new company

LA Weekly’s owner, Voice Media Group, has agreed to sell the alternative news weekly as it sheds print assets and focuses on its digital business, a representative for Voice Media Group confirmed Wednesday.

The buyer, Semanal Media, is a new entity created for the purpose of this transaction, said Sara April at Dirks, Van Essen & Murray, a merger and acquisition firm that is representing Voice Media Group in the sale. April would not say who owns Semanal or where the company is based.

The deal is expected to close “in the next couple of weeks,” April said. Terms were not disclosed.

Voice Media Group announced in January that it was putting LA Weekly up for sale. It said at the time that the publication, founded in 1978, was still profitable.

LA Weekly’s print edition is distributed throughout the city and free for readers to pick up. It was once thick with news and culture articles, criticism, columns and calendar listings — and ads — but the publication and its newsroom have shrunk in recent years as news publications struggle to make money in the Internet age. About a dozen editorial staffers remain on the payroll.

After the deal closes, Denver-based Voice Media Group will no longer have a presence in California, April said.

