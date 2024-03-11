Photos: The day the presses stopped running | A farewell to the Los Angeles Times Olympic plant

(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
The March 11 edition of the Los Angeles Times print edition will be its last at the Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant in Los Angeles.
The presses have gone silent.
Starting with the March 12 print edition, the paper will be printed in Riverside by the Southern California Newspaper Group, with its circulation numbers remaining the same.
Staff photographer Genaro Molina documented the closure of the storied plant Sunday and the pressmen who made it all happen.
