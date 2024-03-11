Photos: The day the presses stopped running | A farewell to the Los Angeles Times Olympic plant

The March 11 edition of the Los Angeles Times print edition will be its last at the Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant in Los Angeles.

The presses have gone silent.

Starting with the March 12 print edition, the paper will be printed in Riverside by the Southern California Newspaper Group, with its circulation numbers remaining the same.

Staff photographer Genaro Molina documented the closure of the storied plant Sunday and the pressmen who made it all happen.

Pressmen check the pages of the Los Angeles Times for corrections on Sunday, the final printing of the paper at the Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Ink setter Enrique Romero carries a plate of the Calendar section front on Sunday night, the last night of printing for the Los Angeles Times at the Olympic printing plant in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A pressman looks over a paper for possible print corrections while framed by a conveyor belt that transports newspapers from the press room to where they are packaged and distributed at the Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant in Los Angeles. The last edition of The Times rolled off the presses Sunday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Pressman Alex Borjon, center, hugs pressroom shift supervisor Kal Hamalainen goodbye on Sunday, the last day of printing of The Times at the Olympic printing plant. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

First color pressman Daniel Koval stands near a conveyor belt that transports Los Angeles Times newspapers. Koval plans to move to Nevada to work on a printing plant in Las Vegas. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Here are the face behind the presses. Top row from left, ink setter Enrique Romero, color setter David Oma, press operator Joaquin Velasquez, first color pressman Daniel Koval and color setter specialist Jeron Bostic. Middle row from left, pressman Samuel Pulido, pressman Paul Rogers, operator Marc Strong, pressman Alex Borjon and Roller specialist Emmet Jaime. Bottom row from left, pressman Craig Pesky, pressroom shift supervisor Kal Hamalainen, pressman second color Jonathan De Leon, press operator Raul Aceves and press operator Jimmy Chadwick. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A pressman, seen from a catwalk, walks past presses where newspapers roll off in the final days before the closure of the Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

First color pressman Daniel Koval throws out early editions of the Los Angeles Times after reviewing them for imperfections. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement