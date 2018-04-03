Lockheed Martin wins $248 million contract to build NASA supersonic X-plane

The NASA X-plane is just one of several new moves into the supersonic passenger jet space. Companies involved in the space say the growth in global business travel, as well as new developments in materials and computing, could make supersonic flight more economically viable than during the days of the Concorde, a turbojet-powered supersonic passenger airliner that was retired in 2003 because of low passenger numbers, high maintenance costs and a slower market for air travel after 9/11.