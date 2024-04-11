Today’s SpaceX launch is set to bring another streak of light — plus a sonic boom

In San Clemente, people stop to admire the contrail from a SpaceX rocket on April 1.

Early risers on California’s Central Coast and parts south may be treated to a brilliant streak of light arching across the sky Thursday morning, followed by a sonic boom.

SpaceX is planning to launch a weather satellite into low Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base during a 10-minute window set to begin at 7:25 a.m. The spectacle should be visible, and audible, to people in parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

If all goes as planned, the first stage of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket will separate and descend back to the base a few minutes after the launch. The sonic boom — which has been known to startle people — happens when that booster breaks the speed of sound on the way down.

Instead of crashing to earth, the rocket fires again and powers itself to a soft — but very hot and smoky — landing.

Falcon 9 was the first reusable rocket to reach orbit, according to the company, and being able to use it repeatedly drives down the cost of space flight.

The satellite Falcon 9 will carry is designed to monitor weather and environmental conditions such as sea ice, snow depth, soil moisture and wind.

If you’re not close enough to watch it with your own eyes SpaceX plans to livestream the event beginning at 7:05 a.m. (If you already heard the boom, you’re too late.)

If the launch is delayed for any reason, the company plans to try again on Friday morning.