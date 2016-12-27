Stocks open slightly higher in quiet after-Christmas trading

Stocks are opening slightly higher in quiet trading on Wall Street as traders return from the Christmas holiday weekend.

Drugmaker Biogen rose 2% early Tuesday after regulators approved the company's drug to treat a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.

Materials makers were also rising in early trading. Copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan climbed 2%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,269. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5,479.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32 points, or 0.3%, to 19,964.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.57%.

