U.S. stock indexes are little changed in early trading; Merck jumps 5%

Stocks got off to a mixed start on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors look ahead to the start of corporate earnings reports later this week.

Healthcare and utilities stocks were higher in early trading, but banks and phone companies fell.

Drugmaker Merck jumped 5% on news that regulators will do a quick review of one of its cancer drugs.

Big U.S. companies are set to start reporting fourth-quarter earnings this week. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are to release their results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 19,874. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,267. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 5,549.

