Trump travel ban hits tech and travel stocks

U.S. stocks are falling Monday morning, following global stock indexes, as energy and technology companies take sharp losses.

Airlines skidded after President Trump issued an order banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, which led to protests and disruption at airports. Banks and basic materials companies also fell, and energy companies declined with oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141 points, or 0.7%, to 19,952 as of 10:18 a.m. EST. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 19 points, or 0.8%, to 2,275. The Nasdaq composite dropped 70 points, or 1.2%, to 5,590 after closing at an all-time high Friday.

TRUMP TRAVEL TROUBLE: Late Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocked travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries. The move, which is being challenged in court, triggered protests and confusion at U.S. airports, and airline stocks traded lower. American Airlines dropped 4.9% to $44.65. United Continental slid 3.7% to $71.64 and Delta fell 3.4% to $48.03.

Read more: Trump's ban on some U.S. entries sparks confusion and protest worldwide, and legal rebukes at home »

GET THE IODINE: Rite Aid stock plunged 16.2% to $5.81 after Walgreens said it will cut the price it's paying to buy its rival to no more than $7 per share from $9. That came after the companies said they will sell more of Rite Aid's stores to get antitrust regulators to approve the deal. Walgreens said it may have to sell up to 1,200 Rite Aid stores, about a quarter of the company's total. Walgreens shares edged up 8 cents to $81.58.

OFF THE PACE: Fitness tracker maker Fitbit dropped 12.9% to $6.28 after the San Francisco company posted weak fourth-quarter sales and said it will eliminate about 6% of its jobs, or about 110 positions.

TOSSING AND TURNING: Mattress retailer Tempur Sealy said Mattress Firm is moving to terminate its supply contracts with the company. Tempur Sealy said Mattress Firm wanted to make big changes to supply agreements and the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement. It expects the two companies to stop doing business during the first quarter. Tempur Sealy said it made 21% of its net sales last year to Mattress Firm. Its stock dived 28% to $45.51.

TECH TURMOIL: The travel ban also created broader uncertainty for companies and industries that rely on visa programs to hire workers, as well as some companies that do a lot of business overseas because of potential difficulties in global trade. IT consulting and outsourcing firm Cognizant Technology Solutions sank 3.3% to $54.25 and Alphabet, Google's parent company, skidded 2.1% to $827.42. Chip equipment maker Lam Research, based in Fremont, Calif., fell 2.6% to $115.20

Read more: Tech industry reacts to Trump's executive order on immigration with fear and frustration »

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 52 cents to $52.75 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 45 cents to $55.75 a barrel in London. Chevron shares retreated 1.3% to $112.35 and ConocoPhillips fell 2.8% to $48.04.

BONDS: Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.48%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.34 yen from 115.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.0654 from $1.0698.

OVERSEAS: The DAX of Germany and the French CAC-40 each shed 1.2% while Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%.

ALSO

Measuring Trump's role in U.S. jobs announcements

Fingerprint checks and iris scans are coming to LAX — but you have to pay for them

Tech industry reacts to Trump's executive order on immigration with fear and frustration

UPDATES:

7:50 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.