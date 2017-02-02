Stocks close mostly flat; Ralph Lauren drops 12%

Stocks closed little changed on Wall Street on Thursday as investors looked over a big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Ryder System, a truck leasing company, dropped 8% after reporting earnings that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts expected.

Ralph Lauren plunged 12% after announcing that Stefan Larsson, who took over as CEO from the eponymous Ralph Lauren less than two years ago, is leaving the company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,280.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6 points, less than 0.1%, to 19,884. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 5,636.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48%.

