Stocks are mixed as oil rises

Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly higher in midsession trading Wednesday as crude oil prices rose. Banks and other financial stocks fell the most as bond yields headed lower. Investors had their eye on the latest company earnings and economic news. New data showed more people signed contracts to buy U.S. homes last month.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up less than 1 point to 2,358 as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57 points, or 0.3%, to 20,644. The Nasdaq composite index gained 12 points, or 0.2%, to 5,887. The Dow has fallen eight of the last nine days. Two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

THE QUOTE: “It's sort of a yawn today in the market,” said Jeff Zipper, managing director at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. “It's really a wait-and-see with the focus back on Washington and tax reform.”

EYES ON TRUMP: Investors are hoping that Congress and the White House will enact tax cuts and other business-friendly policy proposals that President Trump promised during his campaign. The expectations helped lift the market in the weeks after the election last November.

But some of that investor optimism dimmed in recent weeks after the Trump administration's bid to to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act was pulled after a GOP healthcare overhaul bill failed to attract enough votes.

WELL BUILT: RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, climbed 13% to $42.95 the day after the home furnishings and decor retailer reported stronger earnings.

DEAL TIME: Exar surged 22.3% to $12.99 after MaxLinear agreed to buy the chipmaker for $13 a share, or $662 million. MaxLinear rose 4.5% to $27.70.

STRONG QUARTER: Verint Systems jumped 9.3% to $43.23 after the software company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Verint also said during a management conference call with analysts that at some point it might split itself into two businesses, but that it has no plans now to do that.

BAD MEDICINE: Depomed slid 4.3% to $13.62 after the drugmaker issued disappointing first-quarter sales guidance and replaced its CEO and two board members to resolve a dispute with investment firm Starboard Value.

NO FUN: Dave & Buster's Entertainment fell 3.4% to $60.06 after the arcade and restaurant chain announced disappointing sales at older locations.

HOME SWEET HOME: The National Assn. of Realtors said more people signed contracts to buy U.S. homes last month as warm weather and rising confidence appeared to encourage consumers to look for houses. The group's pending home sales index climbed 5.5% in February to 112.3, its highest point since April and its second-highest point since 2006.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX climbed 0.4%, and France's CAC 40 added 0.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4% as Britain triggered the start of its exit from the European Union, a formal step that kicks off two years of negotiations that will have wide-ranging consequences for business in the region.

Earlier in Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 5,873.50.

CURRENCIES. The dollar strengthened to 110.97 yen from 111.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.0755 from $1.0808.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rose 97 cents to $49.34 a barrel in New York. The contract rose 64 cents Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 98 cents to $52.40 a barrel in London.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices edged higher. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.39% from 2.42%.