Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps

A record-setting week for Wall Street closed on a quieter note Friday, as U.S. stocks drifted around the highs they hit during a worldwide rally the day before.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 slipped 0.2% from its record, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones industrial average, meanwhile, added 0.1% to its all-time high.

FedEx dragged on the market with a drop of 15.2% after its profit and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations. It said U.S. customers sent fewer packages through priority services, while it had to contend with higher wages for workers and other costs. FedEx also cut its forecast for revenue growth for its fiscal year.

Helping to limit the market’s losses was Nike, which gained 6.8% after it named Elliott Hill as its chief executive. Hill, 60, had spent more than three decades at Nike in various leadership positions before retiring in 2020.

Constellation Energy leaped 22.3% after announcing it will restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant and sell the power to Microsoft.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group fell 7.8% as its biggest shareholder, former President Trump, won the freedom to sell his shares if he wants.

Trump owns more than half of the $2.7-billion company behind the Truth Social platform. But Trump and other insiders in the company had been unable to cash in because a “lock-up agreement” prevented them from selling any of their shares. Before the lockup expired, Trump said he was in no rush to sell.

TMTG stock has dropped below $14 from more than $60 in March, and it’s taken a roller-coaster ride there. Over the last six months, the stock has often swung by at least 5% in a day, up or down.

Home builder Lennar fell 5.3% after delivering a mixed earnings report. Its profit for the latest quarter topped expectations. But it also said it made less in profit on each $100 of home sales, and it expects that margin to stay flat in the current quarter.

Conditions may be set to improve for home builders, though. The Federal Reserve this week cut its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years, with more likely to come. That could make mortgages more affordable for homebuyers.

The cut closed the door on a run in which the Fed kept its main interest rate at a two-decade high in hopes of slowing the U.S. economy enough to stamp out high inflation. Now that inflation has fallen from its peak two summers ago, Chair Jerome H. Powell said the Fed can focus more on keeping the job market solid and the economy out of a recession.

The Fed is still under pressure because hiring has begun to slow under the weight of higher interest rates. Some critics say the central bank waited too long to cut rates and may have damaged the economy.

Critics also say the U.S. stock market may be running too hot on the belief the Federal Reserve will pull off what seemed nearly impossible earlier: getting inflation down to 2% without creating a recession.

Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, is still calling for a sharp drop for the S&P 500 by the end of the year. He points to how much faster stock prices have climbed than profits at companies. When stocks have looked this expensive on such measures in the past, he said a recession and sharp downturn for stocks has followed.

He also warned in a report that slowing hiring “is now symbolic of recession risk.”

No economic releases were on the calendar for Friday to show where the economy may be heading. Next week will have preliminary reports on U.S. business activity, the final revision for how quickly the economy grew during the spring and the latest update on spending by U.S. consumers.

The S&P 500 ended this week at 5,702.55 after slipping 11.09 points. The Dow rose 38.17 points to 42,063.36, and the Nasdaq fell 65.66 points to 17,948.32.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 3.74% from 3.72% late Thursday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes slumped across much of Europe after rising in Asia. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.5% after the Bank of Japan left interest rates steady, as was expected.

Choe writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed to this report.