Stocks are down as automakers slide; Tesla rises

U.S. stocks are mostly lower in early trading Monday, the first day of trading in the second quarter. Tesla is rising after it disclosed a jump in quarterly deliveries, but other car makers are slipping after reporting March sales figures that disappointed investors. Banks and energy companies are trading lower as well. Gains for insurance companies are leading healthcare stocks higher.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,358 as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1%, to 20,638. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points to 5,909. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks fell 7 points, or 0.6%, to 1,378.

HONK IF YOU'RE SELLING: Auto sales have reached all-time highs in recent years, and they're expected to have risen in March as well, but analysts fear they have plateaued and will start slowing down soon. That hurt car makers and parts suppliers Monday.

Ford's sales slumped 7.5% as sales of SUVs slipped and car sales plunged because of some big fleet sales the company reported a year ago. Fiat Chrysler said its total sales declined 5%. Ford shares fell 2.3% to $11.37 and Fiat Chrysler stock slid 3.5% to $10.55.

General Motors said its sales grew 2%, but that didn't excite investors. Its stock fell 3.1% to $34.28.

Tesla said over the weekend that its deliveries jumped 69% in the first quarter to a record 25,000. The electric car company's stock climbed 5% to $292.28.

Auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive dropped 4.6% to $257.53 and AutoZone fell 2.6% to $704.07.

NOVOCURE SURGES: Medical device company Novocure jumped 48.1% to $12 after a study of its Optune device, which uses electric fields to fight cancer, appeared to improve survival for patients with aggressive brain tumors.

Over the weekend the company said 13% of patients treated with the device as well as chemotherapy were still alive after five years, compared with 5% of the patients who received only chemotherapy. Many doctors are skeptical of the product, which costs $21,000 a month. Optune is sold in the U.S. and three other countries.

WRONG SIDE OF THE BED: The biggest losses included utility companies and banks. Bank of America declined 22 cents to $23.38 and Charles Schwab slipped 38 cents to $40.43. FirstEnergy fell 1.2% to $31.44.

IN THE PINK: Healthcare companies rose as major insurers traded higher. Cigna rose 2.4% to $150.06 and Humana picked up 1.8% to $209.83. Aetna advanced 1.5% to $129.49. UnitedHealth rose 1.1% to $165.87.

BONDS: Bond prices ticked higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37% from 2.39%.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 11 cents to $50.49 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 14 cents to $53.39 a barrel in London. Energy companies traded lower.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.42 yen from 111.29 yen and the euro fell to $1.0664 from $1.0684.

OVERSEAS: In Germany, the DAX held steady while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.4%. The FTSE 100 of Britain edged down 0.2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.4% and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5%.

UPDATES:

7:35 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:50 a.m.