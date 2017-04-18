Stocks fall as healthcare and bank shares slide

Stocks were sliding in early trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as healthcare companies and banks moved lower.

Goldman Sachs sank 3% after its latest earnings fell short of forecasts due to an unusual miss in its trading business. That took about 50 points off the Dow Jones industrial average.

In healthcare, Johnson & Johnson lost 2.7% after its revenue came in below forecasts. Cardinal Health plunged 10.6% after issuing a weak forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,343.

The Dow lost 75 points, or 0.4%, to 20,563. The Nasdaq composite slipped 10 points, or 0.2%, to 5,846.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21%.

ALSO

This company is trying to draw Chinese tourists to L.A. — with VR technology

Column: Revised GOP bill would destroy the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

L.A. venture capitalists who missed Snapchat don't want to make the same mistake twice