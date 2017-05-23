BREAKING NEWS
'James Bond' actor Roger Moore dies at 89
Stocks open slightly higher as tech firms rise

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies post more gains.

Nokia jumped 6% in early trading Tuesday after settling legal disputes with Apple.

Agilent Technologies rose 5% after the scientific instrument maker reported earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,396.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26 points, or 0.1%, to 20,921. The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,140.

Two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

