Retailers lead stocks higher; Best Buy jumps

A strong batch of earnings from retailers including Best Buy is sending stock prices higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Best Buy soared 12% early Thursday after reporting earnings and sales that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Williams-Sonoma gained 3.9%. PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, rose 5.4%.

The market has risen for five straight days. If it closes higher again on Thursday it will mark the longest winning streak in three months.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,409.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52 points, or 0.3%, to 21,064. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3%, to 6,179.