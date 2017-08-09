Stocks open lower; Disney and Netflix fall

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Wednesday after several companies reported disappointing results.

Overseas markets were also lower.

Priceline Group slumped 6.5% after issuing a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting.

Disney dropped 4.5% after reporting a weak quarter and saying it would pull its movies from Netflix and start two of its own video streaming services. Netflix fell 3.2%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 50 points, or 0.2%, to 22,032. The Nasdaq composite fell 45 points, or 0.7%, to 6,324.