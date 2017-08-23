Stocks fall in early trading; Lowe's, Seagate and La-Z-Boy drop

Technology companies and retailers were leading U.S. stocks lower in early trading Wednesday on Wall Street.

Lowe's sank 5% after reporting second-quarter earnings that were weaker than analysts expected. Seagate Technology fell 4.4%.

La-Z-Boy dropped 18% after its earnings missed estimates. The company said its most profitable business, upholstery manufacturing, struggled and costs were high because of acquisitions.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,444.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68 points, or 0.3%, to 21,829. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,275.