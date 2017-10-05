Stocks edge up; S&P 500 on track for longest win streak since 2013

U.S. stock indexes peeked higher in morning trading Thursday, and the slight gain for the Standard & Poor's 500 put the index on track for its longest winning streak in four years.

Trading was again mostly quiet around the world, and markets were closed at several of Asia's big exchanges because of holidays.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,543 as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. If the gain holds, it will be the eighth straight day in which the index has climbed, its longest such streak since 2013.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 22,684, and the Nasdaq composite advanced 16 points, or 0.3%, to 6,551. All three indexes closed at record highs Wednesday.

POP THE CORK: Constellation Brands jumped 4.6% to $210.47, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, after it reported stronger earnings for the latest quarter, and it also raised its forecast for upcoming profit. The company has been focusing on the higher end of the beer, wine and spirits markets.

NO CHILL: Netflix jumped 3.4% to $190.80 after it raised the price on its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10%.

NAVIGATING ROUGHER WATERS: Student-loan servicing company Navient slid 10.3% to $13.18 — the largest loss in the S&P 500 — after it said it was buying Earnest, a lender, for $155 million and would suspend its stock buyback program through 2018.

ECONOMY WATCH: Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, which could be an indication that layoffs are slowing. Claims had jumped in earlier weeks after hurricanes struck Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The government will release its monthly update on jobs growth Friday, and it's usually a big driver for markets. Many economists expect Friday's report to show that hiring fell compared with a month earlier as a result of the hurricane damage.

Separate reports showed that orders at factories rebounded more than economists expected in August, and rising exports helped trim the nation's trade deficit to its lowest level in nearly a year.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 2.34% from 2.32%. The two-year yield was flat at 1.48%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.89% from 2.87%.

QUIET DAY OVERSESAS: Holidays kept markets closed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was virtually flat.

France's CAC 40 ticked up 0.2%. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1%. The FTSE 100 rose 0.3%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.62 Japanese yen from 112.98 yen late Wednesday. The euro slipped to $1.1726 from $1.1764, and the British pound slipped to $1.3145 from $1.3250.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $50.84 a barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, rose $1.07 to $56.87 a barrel.