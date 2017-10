Stocks are opening slightly higher as technology and energy companies inch upward.

Seagate Technology rose 1.2% in early trading Monday, and Chevron rose 0.5%.

General Electric fell 2% after the company named a new director to its board and announced the departure of its chief financial officer Friday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,550. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 22,798. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,595.