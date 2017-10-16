Financial and tech firms lead stocks slightly higher

U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Monday, adding to the market's five straight weeks of gains. Financial and technology stocks were had some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also rose as crude oil prices climbed. Utilities and real estate stocks lagged.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,557 as of 10:13 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51 points, or 0.2%, to 22,923. The Nasdaq composite rose 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,627. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,509.

FINANCIALS BOOST: Banks and other financial companies led the market higher. Bank of America rose 1.7% to $26.27.

TECH GAINERS: Investors bid up shares in technology companies. Apple climbed 1.6% to $159.44.

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Ruby Tuesday jumped 18.8% to $2.37 after the struggling restaurant chain said has agreed to be acquired by NRD Capital in a deal valued by the companies at $335 million, or $2.40 a share, including debt and other items.

ON SECOND THOUGHT: Nordstrom slumped 4.6% to $40.67 after the department store chain said it is temporarily shelving its bid to go private.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.30% from Friday's 2.27%.

ENERGY: Oil prices headed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Iraqi federal forces moved into the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oilfields, prompting a withdrawal by Kurdish forces. Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed 56 cents, or 1.1%, to $52.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 87 cents, or 1.5%, to $58.04 a barrel in London.

Oil production companies were rising along with oil prices. Newfield Exploration advanced 3.5% to $30.68.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.81 yen from 111.89 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1799 from $1.1817.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stocks were mostly higher after finance leaders appealed over the weekend for a continuation of low-interest rate policies to keep economic recoveries on track. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.2%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.3%, and the FTSE 100 in London was flat. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 0.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.8%, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3%. The S&P ASX/200 added 0.6%. India's Sensex picked up 0.6%. Shares in Southeast Asia were higher.